Bread Of Life: Fight On In Jesus Name

Matthew 28:18 (KJV) 18 And Jesus came and spake unto them, saying, All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.

“Fight On in Jesus Name” – “He Has All Power”

By Rev. Rickey L. Stuckey, Full-Time Local Pastor of the Dillon Parish, St. Stephens, St. Luke, & Beulah United Methodist Churches, Dillon, South Carolina

Marion District

As we look around in our society today, there are a lot of people who will deliberately do stuff to get on your nerves and act like they don’t care. If you don’t watch yourself, you will get angry and sin so fast until it isn’t funny. I am not telling you something that I heard, but what I know, because I have to always watch my tone, my expression, and my response. Before we even leave home, we have to tell Satan to get ye behind me because Satan will test your faith just as sure as you’re born. You must always be prepared to fight against the wiles of the Devil. It’s no joke if Jesus had to fight, what about you? The Devil deliberately seeks to kill, steal, and destroy every child of God every day, he constantly looks for weaknesses in all of us. He knows that you trying to live right, and he knows that you are trusting God to make ways out of no way, so Satan always throws something in your path to distract you from any kind of trust in God. The Devil will get in anything and anybody you know and don’t know, trying to do whatever he can do to mess up your thought process, because if he can get in your mind, your heart will follow. So, when things come up in your lives that are overwhelming, do not think about it too long, but immediately start to pray and praise God before the breakthrough comes, because it might be a while before you come out of it. The reason why it takes a while before we see a deliverance or see God at work on our behalf is that Satan is trying to block you from seeing your way out. Satan will mess with your mind so that you only stay focused and worried about what is presently before you. All you see is the bad side of it because he has peeped into your future and see where the Lord is going to bring you out and the minute that you see your breakthrough. You’re going to rebuke him, and he knows he must flee. Beloved, even though it Has not happened yet, if you have enough faith that God is going to do it, you’re going to be blessed in the end. That is when you gain even more strength to continue praising God during your trouble and fighting the Devil with your faith in the word of God. If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, your situation will change. A mustard seed is one of the smallest seeds in the world, so it does not require you to have a lot of faitth. Once you start to believe that things can change, it will. The Devil knows at this point that you are prepared and ready to fight. Satan loves to keep you down and always having a pity party about what you’re going through because that is how he gets power over you to keep you down. There is no way that you cannot beat Satan when you are complaining because that is when you take your mind off God. The best way to beat Satan is with the word of God, you must know the word of God and make sure that you are already living what you know. Knowing the word is not living it, and Satan knows if you’re for real or not. So, fight him with the word that you know and live. Beloved, this is your winning season, and everything attached to you wins. So, start right now speaking favor over your life and take back everything the Devil stole from you. Fight on my brothers and sisters. Fight in the name that has all power and that is the name of Jesus. You are more than a conqueror; Don’t let anybody turn you around, keep fighting… Fight On in Jesus’ Name because He Has all Power.