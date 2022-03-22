National Poison Prevention Month Being Observed

The Palmetto Poison Center invites the public to join them in observing National Poison Prevention Week, which began on March 20, 2022.

Each year more than 2 million calls are received at Poison Centers nationwide. According to the CDC, poisoning is the No. 1 cause of injury related deaths in the US, with most of these deaths due to drug and medicine misuse and abuse. The Palmetto Poison Center serves all counties in South Carolina and each year over half of the approximately 32,000 calls received in our state were for exposures in children under the age of 6 years.

Parents and caregivers can prevent unintentional poisonings by using child resistant packaging and keeping medicines and household products locked up and out of sight of children. Often new parents and caregivers, who are not accustomed to having small children in the home, are unaware of the dangers presented by everyday household products. Parents and caregivers should follow these basic poison prevention tips to reduce the risk of unintentional poisonings:

• Keep all household products and medicines locked up, and out of sight and reach.

• Use child resistant packaging properly by closing the container securely after use.

• When any product is in use, keep it in sight. Walking away from it only briefly can lead to an exposure.

• Keep all items in their original containers.

• Read the label before using any product or medicine.

• Avoid taking medicine in front of children, they love to imitate adults.

• Call 1-800-222-1222 for free, confidential information 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

The Palmetto Poison Center invites you to browse our website http://poison.sc.edu and order free information for your home. Check out our Facebook Page for Information and Promotions! Plan ahead and be safe. Prepare.Prevent.Protect.