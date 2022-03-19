Union Baptist Church Team Wins Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off Fan Favorite Award

Union Baptist Church won the fan favorite award in the HRMA 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off recently. They had a great time and appreciated the public’s support. Their booth was named “Chillin’ With The Thrill of Jesus.” (Contributed Photo)



REV. DEAN PARKER of Union Baptist Church accepts the plaque for Fan Favorite in the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off. (Contributed Photo)



THE FAN FAVORITE PLAQUE that Union Baptist Church won in the Historic Marion Revitalization Association’s 12th Annual Swamp Fox Chili Cook-off. (Contributed Photo)

