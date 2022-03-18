Dillon School District Four Awarded School Violence Prevention Program Grant

Dillon School District Four was recently awarded a School Violence Prevention Program Grant.

The “Make It Safe for Our Students” project will help with our school safety.

This grant will allow us to implement access controls at some of our schools. Access control systems are digital security systems that will ensure authorized access to our buildings. It will make sure only authorized personnel are entering the building, while keeping unauthorized persons out. This can be extremely helpful avoiding trespassing, vandalism and above all, safety for our students at those schools.

This grant will allow us to add to the safety measures already employed throughout various schools in the district. The district will purchase two-way radios to be used to provide central access for all our schools and busses ensuring quick communication in the event of any emergency. The district will maintain current metal detectors and hand-held wands to scan for any weapons. The addition of two-way radios will allow quick communication to law enforcement and other first responders. In addition to two-way radios, several new video surveillance cameras will be added at needed locations to improve video monitoring of the schools. Video surveillance systems are employed at every school.

The district has School Resource Officers at every school providing an additional layer of security for all our staff and students.

Navigate360 allows us to have all school safety plans in one location, all school contacts and emergency provides can easily obtain access to maps of the schools, even some with 360 degrees renderings. It allows unified command during drills, active incidents, and reunification by keeping everyone apprised through a centralized, cloud-based emergency management system.