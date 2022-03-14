Coffee And Talk Is March 23rd

Coffee and Talk, hosted by the City of Dillon Downtown Development Office, will be held on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 7:30 a.m. at the Downtown Development Office, 101 West Main Street. Please join us for a casual morning gathering because talk of limitless possibilities are a great way to start the day. Meet you neighboring business owners, make connections, start conversations, and network with members of the local community. Coffee and donuts served, door prizes, and loyalty cards. For more information, call Lisa Moody at [email protected] or call 843-845-8393.