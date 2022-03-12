Two Latta Players Sign To Play At College Level

Andrew Bryant and Jamar Jones signed to play football at the next level on Thursday, March 3, at the Ellis Performing Arts Center at Latta High School.

Both Andrew Bryant and Jamar Jones thanked everyone including parents, family, players, Coach Iseman and staff, and friends for all they done to help prepare both for the next level.

Andrew Bryant took his time deciding as he had other offers such as Erskine, Newberry, and Campbell.

Andrew Bryant, Latta High School football, basketball, and baseball standout, signed with North Greenville University where he will major in Sports Management.

Bryant has been playing football since he was 4 years old. He is a determined athlete and will work hard to be the best student athlete that he can be.

As he transitions from high school to the next level, he will concentrate on the mindset to be great. He should be a good fit at North Greenville University as he will always perform at his best. He should receive playing time as an outside linebacker.

When not playing sports, he enjoys hunting and fishing.

Bryant’s parents, Andy and Tiffany Bryant, are very proud of their son and his accomplishments thus far in his life. Both exclaimed, “We look forward to his continued accomplishments on and off the playing field at the next level. We expect great things from him not only in sports but also with his studies.”

Jamar Sha’Keil Jones, Latta High School football and basketball standout, signed with Erskine College to continue his football career at the next level.

Jones was surrounded by family, friends, coaching staff, school officials, and others at the Ellis Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 3.

Jones has played for four years.

He was influenced by his brother, Bobby Richardson, in the sport.

Jones was named All-Region and All-State while playing at Latta.

He enjoys the sport and will carry his work ethic and determination with him as he transitions to the next level. He should be able to contribute to the team as he offers and lot and especially is appreciative that the college is a Christian one.

He has experience and plays well as a wide receiver on offense and as a safety on defense. While there he will major in Health Science.

When not practicing or playing football or basketball, he enjoys bowling and working out.

He expresses his appreciation for Coach Brandon Iseman and Coach Chris German placing him in the position he is now. “They always pushed me to do my best,” stated Jones. He also expressed his appreciation for the support that his parents have given him throughout the years.

His parents, Valeria and Mitchell Moultrie expressed that they were very proud of his accomplishments. “We expect only bigger and better accomplishments from him on the football field and in the classroom.”

Latta Head Football Coach Brandon Iseman stated “We will miss both of these players as they have always given us 100 percent on the field. We expect great accomplishments in their pursuit of their education and playing football at the next level. It has been great coaching both of these young men.”

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.











