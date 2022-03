The City of Dillon hosted a St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 12th. There was food, beer, rides, face painting, the balloon man, and entertainment hosted by Dan E. Lockemy. The wind and weather impacted the crowds, but some people still came out to enjoy the festivities.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen and then again to enlarge it.