STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

IN THE FAMILY COURT TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COUNTY OF MARION

CASE NUMBER: 2021-DR-33-335

SUMMONS

David Edwin Alexander Rowell and Danielle Lindsay Myers Rowell, Plaintiffs, vs. Charles Lester Simpson, Defendant. TO: DEFENDANT CHARLES LESTER SIMPSON: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint (Custody, Adoption and TPR) in this action, which was filed with the Office of Clerk of Court for Marion County on November 10, 2021, and to serve a copy of your Answer upon Plaintiff’s through their attorney, Elizabeth B. York, Post Office Box 9, Darlington, South Carolina 29540, within thirty (30) days from the date of service, and if you fail to answer the Complaint, Plaintiff’s will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Elizabeth B. York, Attorney for Plaintiff’s, Post Office Box 9, 139 Cashua Street, Darlington, South Carolina 29540, 843-968-0246.