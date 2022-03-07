NOTICE OF SALE

Dillon Storage Center

1107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dillon, S.C. 29536; 843-350-8828. Personal property consisting of furniture, TVs, clothes, boxes, household goods and other personal property used in home, office or garage will be sold or otherwise disposed of at public sales on the dates & times indicated below to satisfy Owners Lien for rent & fees due in accordance with South Carolina Lien Law, Title 39, Chapter 20. All items or spaces may not be available for sale. Credit or debit cards ONLY for all purchases & tax resale certificates required, if applicable. OWNER RETAINS THE RIGHT TO BID. A13 Revels, Lucille N., A17 Williams, Terrance, A68 McEachern, William, C29 Brown, Margaret, D53 Chiles, Leslie. Auction will be held at www.storageauctions.com and will end on or after 2:00 PM EST on 3/25/2022.