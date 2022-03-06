Vikings Shut Out Bears In Baseball

Colin Minshew had an outstanding game on Monday, as Minshew threw a no-hitter to lead the Latta Vikings to a 12-0 victory over the Carvers Bay Bears.

Latta Vikings got the victory due to seven runs in the fourth inning led by Eli Jones, Minshew, Justin Stutler, and Parker McCormick, who all drove in runs.

The Vikings fired up the offense in the first inning, when Minshew grounded out, scoring one run.

Latta scored seven runs in the fourth inning. The big inning was due to singles by Jones and Stutler and doubles by Minshew and McCormick.

Minshew earned the victory on the mound for Latta. Minshew went five innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out 11.

Austin Perry took the loss for Carvers Bay. Perry allowed three hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out four.

McCormick led the Vikings with two hits in four at bats.