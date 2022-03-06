Miller Participates In Shooting Competition

Dillon County 4-H wants to congratulate our senior shooting sports club member Brenna She’ Miller. Valentine’s weekend, Brenna competed in the DNR state skeet & trap championship.

Participating high school students from across our state gathered at the Palmetto Shooting Complex at the National Wild Turkey Federation for last weekend’s South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Scholastic Clay Target Youth Trap and Skeet Championship.

This year, they competed for more than $25,000 in scholarships.

Brenna took second place in the Senior Ladies club division and won a $1,000 scholarship with her impressive shooting. Brenna won her scholarship in a shoot in a traditional skeet tiebreaker by breaking doubles at station 3. Dillon County 4-H is so proud of Brenna and her incredible shooting skills. Thanks for representing our team and female shooters at this state event!

The Friday and Saturday competition was an invitation-only youth championship. To receive an invitation, shooters must have placed in the top five in their respective division during one of the state’s qualifying shoots earlier this year.