Latta School Board Minutes: February 2022

Latta School Board

Minutes

February 8, 2022

(Minutes submitted are unofficial until approved at the next month’s regular monthly meeting.)

The Latta School Board of Trustees met for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the District Administrative Conference Room. In accordance with S.C. Code of Laws of 1976, as amended, Section 30-4-80(E). The Dillon Herald was notified of the time, date, place and agenda of this meeting. The agenda is also posted in the District Office and on the district website.

Trustees present were Kyle Berry, Ray George, Kwame Hennagan, and Eleanor Powers. Vanessa Harrison, Stuart Poston and JoAnn Williamson were absent. Chair Kyle Berry welcomed all present and George Liebenrood opened with prayer.

There being no corrections or additions to the January 11, 2022 minutes and the current agenda, Kyle Berry ruled that they stand approved.

OLD BUSINESS

George Liebenrood gave a Covid protocol update.

Eleanor Powers made a motion to approve second reading of policy JBAB-Student Gender and Orientation. Kwame Hennagan seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

George Liebenrood gave a construction update on Latta Elementary and Latta High School.

DEPARTMENTAL BUSINESS

Donna Taylor presented the status report for December 2021 on the General Fund budget.

Larry Legette gave an operational report on spring sports.

George Liebenrood reminded Board Members to complete the 2022 ethics form.

A personnel update was given by George Liebenrood.

George Liebenrood updated the Board on the January 31, 2022 eLearning day and the 2022-2023 school year draft calendar. Ray George made a motion to approve the draft calendar. Eleanor Powers seconded the motion. Vote was unanimous.

There being no further business, a motion to adjourn at 6:18 p.m. was made by Kwame Hennagan and seconded by Eleanor Powers. Vote was unanimous.