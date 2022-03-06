Help For Veterans Group Meets

President Johnnie Daniels opened the meeting with prayer.

Twelve members present gave the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Cathorine Price gave the Treasurer’s report.

Minutes were read from the November meeting by Craig Brown. Minutes were approved as read by members present.

Health Fair date is set for October 20, 2022.

Members present voted on officers.

Johnnie Daniels was elected President, John Harlow was elected Vice President, Cathorine Price was elected Treasurer, and Craig Brown was elected Secretary.

Member John Harlow made motion that nominations be closed and elected officers stand as voted for.

The motion was seconded and approved.

President Daniels and American Legion member Lloyd Brown advised the Help for Veterans could continue to use the Legion Building for its meetings.

Members voted to donate $300 to the Dillon American Legion Chapter.

President Daniels asked members to call veterans and ask them if they needed help in food delivery. Member John Harlow spoke on Veteran Memorial Park being built in Lake View.

A motion was made and approved to give a $75 donation to the project that will have the Help for Veterans Logo on it.

President Daniels stated the next meeting will be on February 24 at 7:00 p.m.

A motion was made and approved by members to buy 5 Gideon Bibles in memory to any passing Help For Veterans member or their immediate family.

A motion was made and approved to adjourn the meeting.