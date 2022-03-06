Christian Britt Wins Place In ASE All Star Competition

Christian Britt is a senior at Latta High School and a second year automotive student at the Dillon County Technology Center with Automotive Instructor Ronnie Webster.



Christian won a place in the first round of the ASE All Star Competition that was held on February 17, 2022 at Midlands Technical College in Columbia, S.C. Christian is one of the top twelve students out of twenty-five in the state to make it to the second round.

Round 2 of the competition was hands-on and consisted of eight areas of competition: Engine Repair, Auto Transmission, Manual Drive Train, Suspension/Steering, Brakes, Electrical/Electrical Systems, Heating and Air Conditioning, and Engine Performance.

This All-Star Competition consisted of twelve of the best automotive students in South Carolina to compete.

Christian placed fourth in this contest and won a 400-piece hand tools set, torque wrench, and tool box.



The Dillon County Technology Center is very proud of Christian as he represents our school.