Rep. Hayes Announces Brand New, Modernized Welcome Center

Dillon, S.C. – Rep. Jackie Hayes announces a brand new, modernized Welcome Center in Dillon, South Carolina has opened to visitors traveling south on Interstate 95 in August 2021.



The previous Dillon Welcome Center opened in 1971. In 2018, state leaders capitalized on the opportunity to enhance this highly-visited welcome center by approving a total of $5.4 million for this project in the state budget. Construction kicked off in 2019.

The new building is 10,000 square feet, offering twice as much space and twice as many restrooms as the previous facility to accommodate increasing visitation to the Palmetto State through the Pee Dee region. Its architectural design pays tribute to the rich agricultural roots of the area, with a large wrap-around porch featuring plenty of porch swings and shade for guests to relax in and enjoy during their visit.

Inside the facility, visitors have access to self-serve kiosks with travel information, digital monitors with real-time weather and travel conditions, and knowledgeable tourism experts ready to provide personalized assistance from their tablets. Restrooms and vending are available to guests 24 hours a day.

In just a few short months, visitation figures at the new facility are already very promising. In December 2021 alone, the new Dillon Welcome Center had more than 100,000 visitors. That number may double during the peak of the summer tourism season.