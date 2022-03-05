Billy Eugene Hyatt, 82, of Citra, FL, died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 8, 1939 in Dillon, SC. Billy moved here in 2006 from Los Angeles, CA after 36 years. He was Catholic. Billy served in the United States Air Force for four years and then after retired from being a truck driver. Billy loved playing golf and riding his dune buggies in the California dunes.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, three brothers, Jimmy (Judy) Hyatt of Hope Mills, NC, Victor (Connie) Hyatt of Riverview, FL, Darryl Hyatt of Dillon, SC, two sisters, Doris Hyatt of CA, Anita Hyatt of Jacksonville, FL, and a great niece, Sallie Large of Haines City, FL.

He is preceded in death by his three brothers Charles, David, and Levie Hyatt, and a sister Sarah Harroff. Cremation arrangements made by Florida Cremation, Ocala.