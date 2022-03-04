Waccamaw Lady Warriors Defeat Lady Wildcats

The visiting Waccamaw Lady Warriors defeated the Dillon Lady Wildcats 46-10 in Junior Varsity Basketball action played in Dillon on Tuesday, February 8.

At halftime, Dillon trailed 22-8. After 3 quarters of play, Dillon found themselves trailing 35-10. Dillon committed only 1 foul in the third quarter while Waccamaw committed 3 fouls.

Waccamaw added 11 points in the final quarter of play while holding Dillon scoreless. Each team committed only 1 foul in the final quarter.

