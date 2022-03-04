Latta JV Basketball Drops Heartbreaker To Andrews

The Latta Junior Varsity basketball team dropped a heartbreaker 28-23 to the visiting Andrews Yellowjackets on Wednesday, February 9, in Latta.

Having led most of the game, Latta could not hold the lead near the end of the game. With only 2:23 remaining in the game, Latta was up by a slim 1-point lead, 23-22. With 56.5 seconds remaining in the game, Andrews’ #3 made a lay-up to go up 24-23. Latta was forced to foul to stop the clock. Andrews’ #5 sank 2 free throws. Andrews’ #3 was again on the free throw line but failed to convert. Latta took over but lost the ball with 17 seconds remaining. Latta fouled again. Andrews’ #3 this time sank 2 free throws to seal the win at 28-23.

Each team committed 10 fouls in the second half.

