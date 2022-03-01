RALI Makes Contributions To Four Local Entities

By Tabitha James

RALI Dillon’s Farmers Market committee has been making dedicated and notable strides for a permanent farmers market space in Dillon County for the past few years.

The organization at-large is in full support of the efforts while continually nurturing external partnerships and sustaining other committees within the coalition-based organization.

At the close of 2021, the organization voted to make financial contributions to four Dillon County entities to support initiatives that are in alignment with RALI’s mission and current plan of action.

The entities included: Clemson Extension 4-H, Elite Dance Company, Dillon County First Steps, and the Save Our Youth Movement Mentoring Program. With these funds, the organizations were expected to support already developed programming within their area of service across the county. Elizabeth Snipes from the Clemson Extension 4-H program has shared that the organization plans to develop a gardening space for their youth participants outside of the Gibson Building.

Clemson Extension has been a long-standing partnering entity for RALI Dillon. Partnerships with the other named entities are newer, yet, strong and in good standing to last for years to come.

For the next year, RALI Dillon will continue building their current program committees which include: Living Community, Education, Financial Literacy, and Benevolence. The coalition looks to host a series of public events both in-person and virtually to allow the community to provide input on their upcoming projects plans. If interested in getting involved, connect with them via Facebook (RALI DILLON) or email: [email protected]

Established more than 13 years ago, The Rural Area Leadership Initiative – Dillon County has worked diligently to support the citizens of Dillon, Latta, and Lake View, South Carolina. The organization is dedicated to continuing these efforts for years to come.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.





