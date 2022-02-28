Applications Being Accepted For Carolyn Bethea Cottingham Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the Carolyn Bethea Cottingham Scholarship.

The Carolyn Bethea Cottingham Scholarship has been created by Mrs. Cottingham’s children and grandchildren to honor her commitment and dedication to higher learning beyond high school. She taught in the Dillon County School system for over 30 years. Mrs. Cottingham was widowed at a young age and left with three small children to raise. She also taught adult school at night and summer school to supplement her teacher’s salary. College education and family values were her primary focus in rearing her children in the Dillon community. Through her hard work and example, her three children received a college degree as well as her 10 grandchildren.

This scholarship focuses on a student who has been reared by a single parent or guardian. Character values and grades will also be considered in the selection process. The guidance departments at Dillon, Latta, and Lake View High Schools, the Dillon Christian School, and Dillon County Technology Center have the scholarship applications available. The completed form must be submitted electronically by April 15, 2022.

One scholarship in the amount of $2,500 will be payable to the recipient’s chosen college or a nonprofit technical school.