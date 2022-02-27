Douglas “Doug” McRae Miller, 48, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022.



Mr. Miller was born in Dillon, SC, a son of Marjorie “Margie” Carmichael Miller and Randolph “Randy” Miller. He worked at Honda for 24 years and was a Department Manager. Mr. Miller was an avid Gamecock fan and loved his family. He also loved to make people laugh and was the best storyteller.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucretia Herring Miller.

He is also predeceased his father-in-law, Jimmy Drafus Herring; brother-in-law, Jimmy Drafus Herring, Jr.; and nephew, Justin Michael Herring.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his son, Michael Miller of Charleston; daughter, Taylor Miller of Charleston; brothers, Michael (Melissa) Miller of Florence, and Joel (Glenda) Miller of Kingstree; sister, Sandra Newell (Mitch) of James Island, SC; mother-in-law, Barbara Collins Herring of Dillon and sister-in-law, Kathy (Jamie) Arnette of Dillon.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America for Research, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Dillon, SC.

