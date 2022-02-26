Simpsonville, SC—Mary Nell Coward, 81, wife of Rev. Dr. Parnell Coward, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.



Born in Lake City, Florida, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Nellie Bethea Markham.

Mrs. Coward was an amazing public speaker who never met a stranger, was kind, and loved and witnessed to everyone. She was Spirit led and served as a missionary with the Church of God in both Switzerland and Barbados. Mary was also a talented writer who wrote poems as well as songs. She was a loving Pastor’s wife and wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a faithful member of Boiling Springs Church of God.

In addition to her husband of 60 years, she is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Johnson and husband, Christopher; son, Rev. Michael Coward and wife, Ashley; four grandchildren, Beverly Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Lauren Coward, and Jon Michael Coward; her sister, Liz Coward; brother-in-law, Lawton Williams; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.

