Two Wildcats Sign To Play At Next Level

Two Dillon High School Wildcats signed to play at the next level in football on Wednesday, February 9, at 10:00 a.m. in the Dillon High School Lions Den Basketball Gym.

Both were accompanied by family, friends, coaches, athletic director, and many others to support them on this special day in their lives.

Head Football Coach Kelvin Roller expressed his gratitude for the media. Coach Roller stated that it was a great day for any player to sign to play at the next level. “We are very proud of both of them. Both colleges, Newberry College and The Citadel are getting kids with great character in addition to being great football players,” remarked Coach Roller. “Whether they get a wide receiver, an outside linebacker, or a quarterback, they will both be better. Both of these kids will be successful as they both will put in the work necessary.” All of our coaching staff is very proud of the opportunity these two have to play at the next level.

Grider recalls his most important event to this date in football as the third round playoff game against Oceanside.

Grider will carry the Wildcat mentality with him to the next level.

Although Jack Grider had many other offers, he signed with The Citadel where he will major in sports management. He feels he will be a good fit as it is his best opportunity for football and his future.

Jack was influenced by his Father in football. Not only does he have 12 years of football experience, he also is a good wrestler. Grider plays quarterback/athlete.

Grider enjoys working out and spending time with family when he is not practicing or participating in football.

Although Dingle received offers from Methodist, St. Andrews, Ramah Roms Academy, Wren College, Phoenix City and a PWO from S.C. State, he signed with Newberry College where he major in graphic design/media art.

Dingle has been playing football since he was only 4 years old.

Having been influenced by his grandparents and other family members, he, too, loves football. However, he also excels at basketball and track.

Dingle should fit well into the football program at Newberry as he believes Newberry is similar to Dillon as it is full of athletes who train hard in order to win. As Dingle transitions to college play, he will take his love of the game with him and his determination to get better every day so he can be the best athlete he can be.

While playing at Dillon High School, he received such awards as MVP and Player of The Week.

Whenever Dingle is not training or playing a sport, he enjoys drawing and practice tattoos.

Dingle’s Family is very proud of his accomplishments. They look forward to his successes at the college level in football and in the classroom.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into s single screen, and then again to enlarge.







