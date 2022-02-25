Hickman To Play For UNC Pembroke

Hayden Hickman signed to further his football and academic career at UNC Pembroke on Friday, February 4, at the Dillon Christian School Library.

Hickman will major in Business Administration/Finance while pursuing his football career and continuing his education.

He was surrounded by family, friends, and coaches for this special day in his life.

Hickman was influenced most by Christian McCaffery in the sport of football.

Although Hickman plays other sports, he has been playing football since he was 6 years old.

While at Dillon Christian School, he was used primarily as a wide receiver and a running bak.

As Hayden transitions from high school to college, he will carry his work ethic with him. He believes he will be a good fit for UNC Pembroke as he loves the coaches as they value hard work over everything.

While Hickman was recounting his high school football days and nights at Dillon Christian School, he recalled last year’s first round in the playoffs. He will always remember that moment in his football career.

Hickman received the All-Region award twice, S. C. All-State, and was offensive MVP twice.

He enjoys watching, sports, video games, and roller coasters while not playing or practicing football or other sports or studying.

His parents, Ed Hickman and Jennifer Hickman, are very proud of their son and his accomplishments both on and off the field and in the classroom. Both are greatly that he has been blessed to play football. They are thankful for the coaching staff for having given Hayden the opportunity to play football for the Dillon Christian School Warriors.

Dillon Christian School Athletic Director and Football Coach Christian Wolfe commented that Hickman had been a great asset to Dillon Christian School the moment he set foot onto the campus. Wolfe stated “Hayden is an incredible athlete, but an even better young man. He is driven, and one of the hardest-working players we have had at Dillon Christian School. He is a great teammate who always tries to “coach up” and help other players. He will do very well ant UNC Pembroke due to his work ethic and always willing to do whatever it takes to be successful. We are very proud of him at Dillon Christian School. We hope only the best for him.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

