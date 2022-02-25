Dillon Kiwanis Making A Difference In The Community

The Dillon Kiwanis Club installed five new members in the regular meeting held Thursday, February 10, at B&C Steakhouse & BBQ in Dillon.

President Brad Sawyer called the meeting to order and ask for prayer requests. Darryl “Peanut” Miller had the prayer for the requests and the blessing of the meal.

After a delicious meal, the group installed five new members: Jimmy Windham, Bill Windham, Keith Elliott, Chris Arnette, and Robbie Brown.

President Brad Sawyer informed the members of the success of the recent Father/Daughter banquet held at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. He also informed them of many items that the Kiwanis Club has recently begun or completed of which one is the re-doing of the Kiwanis ball field. In addition, there will be a new mound installed in March of this year. Also, the addition of repairs to the present fence with a new 9-gauge heavy duty fence will begin very soon. Sawyer also announced that there will be a “Clean-up Day” to be on a Saturday. Watch for the announcement and offer your help.

The club also announced plans to purchase a new lawnmower and a new updated speaker system.

Some members of the local Kiwanis Club will be attending a meeting to be held in Florence on Thursday, February 17, at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, February 20, at 2:00 p.m., there will be an Umpire Clinic held in Coward that some of the Dillon members will also attend.

This year, the club will abide by the Dixie Youth rules for age requirements for the participants of the upcoming season.

Darryl “Peanut” Miller took the opportunity to praise the wives of some of the members for their tremendous support and help with events that the Club sponsors. Without their help, it would be impossible for us to accomplish what we do. He, along with President Sawyer, also praised the club for their participation and help with each project.

Miller also took this time to enlighten the new members as to what the club really does for the children in our community. Miller stated “We have probably affected many, many lives of the children in our community. That’s one of our most important goals as the Kiwanis Club. Yes, we have a baseball field that serves many, but that gives us the opportunity to affect children’s lives. We take pride in continuing the legacy that many of our former leaders such as Michael Lecholop, Ray Wilson, Dudley Saleeby, and so many more and, of course, Lonnie Turner, who still gives beyond all expectations. Our club has been truly blessed. We must continue that tradition. Our club “gives” to our community.”

About the Kiwanis Club

Dillon Kiwanis got its charter in October 1, 1948, making it 73 years the club has been serving Dillon. It was the third Kiwanis Club to be chartered in the state

Since its inception, the club has participated in many community projects. Every year, the club provides post-high school funding in the form of the Dudley Saleeby scholarship and the Mac Patterson award.

The club introduced the fingerprint ID card program in 1995 to provide a form of identification for young children around the area.

The club also gives Christmas food vouchers to people in need every December, help run Breakfast with Santa, put on the annual Father-Daughter Dance in February, and implement the Kiwanis baseball program every spring.

The Kiwanis baseball program was started in 1958 by Dudley Saleeby, Thomas Cooper Bethea, and Ray Wilson. The first three years were played in Little Boys Baseball before the league changed to Dixie Youth in 1961. They continue to play under the Dixie Youth banner today.

