Derrick Bethea, Jr. Signs With S.C. State

Derrick Leon Bethea, Jr. signed with South Carolina State University to play at the next level in his football career.

The signing took place at the Lake View High School Assistant Athletic Office of Brandy Huggins.

Bethea was surrounded by family, friends, the Lake View High School football and basketball teams, fellow students and athletes, Head Coach Daryl King, other coaches, and many more too numerous to mention.

Bethea believes that he is a great fit for this university as he is a hard worker at the sport enjoys but also in the classroom as well. Bethea learns from his mistakes to make his stronger on and off the football field. He will major in Business Administration.

Bethea is a senior at Lake View High School.

The 6’2″, 185-pound football standout looks forward to continuing his football career and his education. While at Lake View, he played quarterback and defensive safety.

Bethea has been playing football since he was 4 years old when he began in the Lake View Rec Flag program. His Father introduced him to the sport he loves at this very early age. He is grateful to his Father for this.

Not only is Bethea a great football player, but he also excels at basketball.

DJ Bethea recalls his 9-10 Championship game that Lake View lost 14-12 as that was his first heart break in football. That brought me closer to the game.

Bethea knows to never take anything for granted, and sometimes the little things matter more than the bigger things.

Bethea received awards as All State, All Region, All Pee Dee, and WPDE Blitz All Zone Team while playing at Lake View High School

DJ Bethea enjoys having fun and chilling with family and friends when not practicing or playing football or studying.

Lake View Head Football Coach Daryl King is proud of the accomplishments that Bethea has made on and off the football field.

Lake View High School Principal Edison Arnette commented “I am very proud of DJ, especially his character. We all look forward to his continuing his education and his football career at the next level. We expect only great accomplishments from him”.

Lake View’s Assistant Athletic Director Brandy Huggins stated “DJ is a very hardworking young man and goes above and beyond to better himself. South Carolina State is getting not only a great athlete but a great student. I wish DJ much success on his next journey in his life and hope he has much success playing at the next level.”

Bethea’s Family thanked everyone for being present to this special day in DJ’s life.

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

