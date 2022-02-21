Robert Ervin Coburn, 73, of Lake View, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Born May 7, 1948 in Mullins, South Carolina, son of the late Julian Lynch Coburn Sr. and Margaret Moody Coburn.



He served his country with honor during The Vietnam War. After returning home he married his wife Olivia Cottingham Coburn, they spent 53 loving years together raising a family. He spent 52 years in construction before retiring in 2020. After retiring, he enjoyed hobbies like gardening, raising livestock, watching TV, taking naps and reminiscing about the past. But his greatest joy was answering to “pops” and spoiling his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Olivia Coburn of the home; Children, Renee (Johnny) Huggins, Tonia (Nick) Delgado, Robert “Rob” Coburn II, and Kristin (Delynn) Hyatt; Grandchildren, Robby Huggins, Alex (Sara) Huggins, Olivia Delgado, Nick Delgado, Steve Delgado, Adrian Delgado, Hanna Coburn, Cameron Hyatt, Ayden Hyatt, and Carson Hyatt; Step-Grandchildren, Johnny Ray (Brittany) Huggins, Chris (Eva) Huggins, Aaren (Estyn) Hyatt; Brother, Julian Lynch (Beverly) Coburn and special nephew Trae Coburn.

Visitation will be at Cooke Funeral Home in Lake View on Saturday, February 19th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, February 20th at Lake View United Methodist Church with interment at Lake View Perpetual Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point #100, Columbia SC 29210