Region 7-AA Basketball Winners Announced

The Region 7-AA announced the winners for the 2021-2022 basketball season.

Region 7-AA consists of Latta, Marion, Kingstree, Lee Central, Mullins, and Andrews. Of course, players were selected from these teams.

In Region 7-AA the Coach of the Year is Sandra Gomillion of Latta, and the Player of the Year is Makayla Legette of Latta with All Region Honors to Makayla Legette, Kaliyah Herman, and Shawniza Bethea of Latta and Honorable Mention to Kardae McFadden of Latta. Other players from other teams also were selected.

In Region 7-AA boys basketball All-Region Team First Team Darius Griffin of Latta was selected. Tydreck DeBerry of Latta made the All-Region Team Second Team. Andrew Bryant of Latta made the All-Region Team Third Team. In Region 7-AA All-Region Team Honorable Mention Jamar Jones of Latta was selected. Other players from other teams were also selected.

Congratulations to all of these players.