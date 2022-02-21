Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics and COVID-19 Testing (Feb. 21-27, 2022)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC provides weekly updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

Vaccination Update

DHEC supports the CDC’s recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen. The Janssen vaccine will still be offered for those who prefer it, but Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective with less harmful side effects.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for ages 5 and up.

Booster shots are now available and are encouraged. Learn more about who should get a booster and when.

A completed vaccination series is highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and a booster shot with either brand will further stave off the virus and its variants, including Delta, Omicron and others

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 22, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church, 2637 US-17 Business, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 (Moderna)

Wednesday, February 23, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., St. Matthew AME Church, 405 Elkins Rd., Hamer, SC 29547 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 23, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marian Wright Edelman Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 24, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Hopewell A.M.E. Church, 30704 County Line Rd., Hemingway, SC 29554 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church, 215 Old Georgetown Rd., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 25, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.



Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.