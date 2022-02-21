Emily Jackson Lee, 85, wife of the late John Roderick Lee, made her final departure from this world to a place God had prepared for her, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

​

Born on February 5, 1937, in Dillion, SC, she was the daughter of the late Julian T. Jackson and the late Mattie Jackson. Emily was a devoted member of the Sumter First Church of God. She loved volunteering in the church and doing mission work. When she wasn’t volunteering in the church, you could find her working in the yard or around one of her local businesses. Emily was a strong and proud independent entrepreneur. She owned and operated three children’s stores, “Emily’s”, in Sumter, Surfside Beach, and North Charleston, SC. She was also the owner and manager of LaMirage Square in Sumter, as well as multiple other rental properties around town. Although her passion could be felt through her work, nothing made her heart fuller than having a house full of family, food spread along the back porch and the pool in the backyard full of children!

Emily is survived by her two children, Phyllis Evon “Polly” Lee of Columbia, and Dwight Travis Lee of Florida; two grandchildren, Jennifer “Jenna” Lee Beane (Brian) and Patrick Schyuler Lee (Kristen); six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Landon, Juliana, Stella, Ocean, and Nina; brother, Jimmy T. Jackson (Sarah) of Dillion; and two sisters, Patricia Jackson Holladay (Daniel) of Sumter, and Sara Jackson Anderson of Arlington, TX.

The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Sumter First Church of God at 1835 Camden Hwy, Sumter, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Ron Bower officating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sumter First Church of God Building Fund, 1835 Camden Hwy, Sumter, SC 29153.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.