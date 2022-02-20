SENATE REPORT: National Children’s Dental Health Month

National Children’s Dental Health Month is observed in February. This year’s theme is “Sealants Make Sense.” Irene Hilton, DDS., chair of the American Dental Association (ADA) Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention’s advisory committee on dental sealants, said sealants are a reasonable way to prevent decay. Hilton advises, “Sealants on permanent molars reduce the risk of caries by 80%.” This month is dedicated to promoting the benefits of good oral health in children. The ADA has been advocating for children’s dental health for decades. The organization held the first national observance of Children’s Dental Health Day in February 1949.

The ADA and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry suggest that the first dental visit should occur within six months after the baby’s first tooth appears, but no later than the child’s first birthday. Tooth Decay is the most common preventable childhood disease. Unfortunately, decay in baby or primary teeth could mean a higher risk of decay in permanent or secondary teeth. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports, “By age 8, over half of children (52%) have had a cavity in their primary (baby) teeth. About 1 of 5 (20%) children aged 5 to 11 years have at least one untreated decayed tooth.” Tooth decay can cause pain which may interrupt sleep and or the ability to concentrate in class. According to the Office of the Surgeon General, more than 51 million school hours are lost each year to dental-related conditions.

Whether it is baby teeth or adult teeth, bad oral health can cause serious health problems. Oftentimes, children with bad oral hygiene become adults with poor hygiene.

“Poor oral health can have negative consequences for the entire body. Teeth that ache, gums that bleed, and breath that smells bad are all indicators of poor oral health.” Bacteria from the mouth can easily get into the bloodstream and cause infection, an increased risk for Alzheimer’s disease, Endocarditis, Cardiovascular disease and various other diseases and conditions.

Daily brushing, flossing, regular visits to the dentist are important in preventing serious health risks. At an early age, people should get into practicing good oral hygiene. It is very important.

