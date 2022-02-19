Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Has Program On Butterflies

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club met on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., nine members were present.

The meeting was set in motion by President Mishue welcoming each member. She thanked the hostess Terri Pittman for the meal and floral arrangement and Betty Hubbard for being the program leader.

The pledge to the flag of The Garden Club of South Carolina was recited and Cathy McDaniel did the devotion and prayer for the meal.

The program then began with Betty Hubbard, retired teacher, Public schools of Robeson County and Pianist for First Baptist Church Lumberton NC, helping us learn about butterflies. There are 28,000 different kinds of butterflies. The focus of the presentation was on the stages of life for the butterfly or metamorphosis. Stage 1. The egg, which comes in many different shapes, sizes, and colors. They are very small and found on the leaves of plants, also butterflies are specific to which plants they lay their eggs on. Stage 2. The caterpillar, which opens from the egg and eats the leaf in which it was laid on. The caterpillar sheds its skin over and over to keep growing in size. Stage 3. The pupa, which is where the transformation in the chrysalis occurs from caterpillar to butterfly. A common misconception is the butterfly transformation happens in a cocoon, but that is with a moth. Stage 4. The adult butterfly dries itself off, spreads its wings, and pumps blood through its wings to prepare for flight. Interesting fact about butterflies is they breathe through a trachea just like us through the slits on their sides.

Danyell Page, assistant Projects & Litter, started roll call was given with the naming of favorite butterfly. Examples include monarch, cabbage white, black swallowtail, and common buckeye.

Membership Committee Chairman, Terry Hayes, had no news to report. Projects and Litter Chairman, Larue Bracey, discussed planning a warm day to place out mulch, as well as discussion of ideas for national garden club week. Ways and Means Chairman, Mary Ricks, had no news to report. Frances Tyler gave the birds report about vultures. Vultures are protected as birds of prey from being killed, but farmers are having problems them eating calves which is costing their farm income. They are trying to amend the law that protects these birds so they can kill when necessary and combat this increasing problem. No old business to complete and new business included plans to attend Coastal District Meeting via zoom March 8, 2022.

We are looking forward to springing into spring with new blooms and more daylight for exciting new adventures with The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club.

After drawing for the door prize, the meeting was adjourned.

The next meeting will be held on March 1, 2022 at Wellness Center with a discussion on landscaping by member Larue Bracey.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club of Dillon is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region of Garden Clubs, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and Coastal District of The Garden Club of South Carolina.