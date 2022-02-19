Services for Peggy Ann Garner will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Peggy, 58, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born in Dillon, SC, June 27, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Marion Carter and Shirley Lane Carter. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years. She loved playing foosball, Bingo, shooting pool, and talking on the phone.

Survivors include her daughter, Shanna Stubbs (Douglas) of Dillon; grandchildren, Grayson Stubbs and Fallon Stubbs; aunts, Lois Smith (Bill) of Asheboro, NC and Ida Mae Caulder of Latta; niece, Denise Trogen (Rodney); nephew, Russell Smith (Gina) of Asheboro, NC; special friends, Debbie Tarte, Wanda Hardwick, Debra Grainger, and Latoya Burgess.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Kevin Garner.