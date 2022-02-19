Memorial services for Betty H. Bailey will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Bailey, 73, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her residence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, May 15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Hulon and Mattie Scott Hulon.

Survivors include her son, Michael Bailey, Jr. (Michelle) of East Ridge, TN; grandson, Zackary Bailey of East Ridge, TN; granddaughter, Katelyn Bailey of East Ridge, TN; step-daughter, Christie Lawhorn (Dr. Mark Lawhorn) of Florence; sisters, Doris Page (Barney) of Lexington, Margie Moody of Dillon, and Helen McDaniel (Richard) of Dillon; and her special friend, Sherry Chavis; nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband, Michael David Bailey, Sr.; brother, Grady Hulon; and her brother-in-law, Carl Moody.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.