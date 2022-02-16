Rural Development

Whitetail Solar, LLC: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact AGENCY: Rural Business & Cooperative Programs (RBS), USDA ACTION: Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact.

SUMMARY: The RBS has made a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) with respect to a request for possible financing assistance to Whitetail Solar, LLC for the construction of the solar project in Dillon County, SC.

FURTHER INFORMATION: To obtain copies of the EA and FONSI, or for further information, contact: Ronda Craven, Business & Cooperative Programs Specialist, RBS 1835 Assembly St, Suite 1007, Columbia, SC 29201; 803-765-5170; [email protected]

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The proposed project consists of a 10-megawatt solar facility located on approximately 73-acres located southwest of the Town of Dillon, South Carolina. Alternatives considered by RBS and Whitetail Solar, LLC include: No action and proposed alternative. The alternatives are discussed in the Whitetail Solar EA. RBS has reviewed and approved the EA for the proposed project.

The availability of the EA for public review was announced via notice in the following newspaper(s): The Dillon Herald on January 27, 2022, and February 3, 2022. A 14-day comment period was announced in the newspaper notice(s). The EA was also available for public review at the USDA Rural Development office. No comments were received.

Based on its EA, commitments made by RBS, and public comments received, RBS has concluded that the project would have no significant impact (or no impacts) to water quality, wetlands, floodplains, land use, aesthetics, transportation, or human health and safety.

The proposed project will have no adverse effect on resources listed or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places. The Agency has also concluded that the proposed project is not likely to affect federally listed threatened and endangered species or designated critical habitat thereof. The proposed project would not disproportionately affect minority and/or low-income populations.

No other potential significant impacts resulting from the proposed project have been identified. Therefore, RBS has determined that this FONSI fulfills its obligations under the National Environmental Policy Act, as amended (42 U.S.C. 4321 et seq.), the Council on Environmental Quality Regulations (40 CFR §§ 1500-1508), and USDA Rural Development’s Environmental Policies and Procedures (7 CFR Part 1970) for its action related to the project.

RBS is satisfied that the environmental impacts of the proposed project have been adequately addressed. RBS’s federal action would not result in significant impacts to the quality of the human

environment, and as such it will not prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for its action related to the proposed project.

Dated: February 17, 2022