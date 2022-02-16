Black Business Expo Is Saturday, February 19th

The first Black Business Expo will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Lake View Community Center. The Community Center is located on Richard Temple Blvd. in Lake View. Black Businesses will be highlighted from in and around the Dillon/Marion County area. Each vendor will display and distribute detailed information about their business and samples (when possible). We hope this event will expand into an annual mega event showcasing all our black businesses. Entrance is free to the public. Come out and see what our area Black entrepreneurs have to offer. This Expo is sponsored by the Lake View Events Committee, Councilwoman Mertis Barnett and Dr. Eula B. Page. Adv.