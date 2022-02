City of Dillon Downtown Development’s Chit, Chat, and Chew will be held Thursday, March 3, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Downtown Development Office at 101 West Main Street, Dillon. The special guest is Angela Brewer from the Small Business Administration (SBA). Join us to increase awareness of resources available to small businesses across the state. Hors d’oeuvres and libations provided. For more information, contact Lisa Moody at 843-845-4393 or [email protected]