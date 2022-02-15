NOTICE OF SALE: Henson

NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: US Bank Trust National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust vs. Milton Henson; Eleanor German; Mitchell Henson; Mack O. Henson; Debra Ann Henson; Valerie Martin; Helen Williamson f/k/a Helen Simms; Elijah Blue, Jr.; Dartisha Henson; Michael Leon Henson; Any Heirs-At-Law or Devisees of Tommy Lee Henson, Deceased, their heirs, Personal Representatives, Administrators, Successors and Assigns, and all other persons entitled to claim through them; all unknown persons with any right, title or interest in the real estate described herein; also any persons who may be in the military service of the United States of America, being a class designated as John Doe; and any unknown minors or persons under a disability being a class designated as Richard Roe; , C/A No. 2021CP1700340, The following property will be sold on March 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Dillon County Courthouse to the highest bidder

ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL, OR LOT OF LAND, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, AND BEING SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT #1 ON A MAP OF FLOYDALE DEVELOPMENT, SURVEYED FOR KEVER BENTON BY LIND SURVEYING COMPANY, DATED MAY 6, 1970, AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 11 AT PAGE 40.

Derivation: Book 616 at Page 190

3204 Stackhouse Rd, Latta, SC 29565

121-05-00-059

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON COUNTY AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 10.2% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2021CP1700340.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

.

John J. Hearn​

James W. Peterson, Jr.

Attorney for Plaintiff​

P.O. Box 100200​

Special Referee for Dillon County

Columbia, SC 29202-3200​

Dillon County

(803) 744-4444

016831-00181

Website: www.rogerstownsend.com (see link to Resources/Foreclosure Sales)