Women In Philanthropy Kick Off New Year

FLORENCE (Jan. 19, 2022) – Women in Philanthropy, the Giving Circle Fund of Eastern Carolina Community Foundation, kicked off the new year at their advisory board meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. This year’s new board members include Lisa King, Dr. Vicki Chung, Lauren Vause, Kitty Finklea, and Diana Murphy.

Board members are selected by their expertise and commitment to the communities served by Eastern Carolina Community Foundation and Women in Philanthropy: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, and Williamsburg Counties.

“The WIP board will strongly focus on expanding membership further into all the counties served by Women in Philanthropy,” shared Tiffany Straus, incoming board chair. “If you are a woman living or working in one of our counties, we encourage you to join us. Your membership dollars will directly impact your community.” Women in our communities who are 40 and under contribute $250 annually and women over 40 years old contribute $500 annually. These collective funds are distributed to area non-profits through a grant cycle process each year. All WIP contributors are engaged to vote on the recommended grants. $47,000 in grants went to 10 area non-profit organizations in 2021.

2022 Board Members

Chair: Tiffany Straus

Immediate Past Chair:

Elizabeth Kahn

Hospitality:

Margaret Morgan

Events:

Heather Greenberg

Membership:

Lauren Vause

Communications:

Kitty Finklea

Grants: Lisa King

At-Large: Diana Murphy, Ashley Bratton, Mindy Steinkruger, Carrington Wingard, and Dr. Vicki Chung

Women in Philanthropy’s philosophy is that women informed about philanthropy and community needs can collectively make a difference in improving the quality of life and bring about change in the Pee Dee by combining financial and intellectual resources to award annual grants to local nonprofits.

Since its 2009 inception, the WIP fund has contributed over $500,000 to nonprofits in the counties served by Eastern Carolina Community Foundation. More information about Eastern Carolina Community Foundation and Women in Philanthropy membership may be found at www.easterncaro linacf.org or by calling 843-667-1131.