Roberts Recognized For Musical Achievement

Latta High School would like to acknowledge senior, Sophia McLain Roberts, for her achievement of excellence in being selected to attend the South Carolina Music Educators Association All-State Choral Clinic in March at Winthrop University. Selection for All-State represents the highest honor a music student can achieve at the state level. McLain was presented an award of excellence for her achievement at the Dillon District Three school board meeting in January and is pictured with her father (Dr. Mark Roberts), mother (Erika Roberts), brother (George Roberts), and Dillon District Three School Board chairman (Kyle Berry). (Contributed Photo)