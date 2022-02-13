Pee Dee COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics and COVID-19 Testing

(Feb. 14-20, 2022)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC provides weekly updates for COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities in the Pee Dee Region (Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties).

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest

Vaccination Update

DHEC supports the CDC’s recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen. The Janssen vaccine will still be offered for those who prefer it, but Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective with less harmful side effects.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and free. They reduce people’s risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine is now available for ages 5 and up.

Booster shots are now available and are encouraged. Learn more about who should get a booster and when.

A completed vaccination series is highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and a booster shot with either brand will further stave off the virus and its variants, including Delta, Omicron and others

More vaccine information can be found on scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won’t pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

Monday, February 14, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., McColl Church of God, 327 E. McLaurin Ave., McColl, SC 29570 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Monday, February 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Mullins Presbyterian Church, 809 Sandy Bluff Rd., Mullins, SC 29574 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church, 805 S. Harvin St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Tuesday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Francis Marion University Leatherman Medical Complex, 201 W. Evans St., Florence, SC 29501 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Wednesday, February 16, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Cheraw Housing Authority, 1345 Dizzy Gillespie Dr., Cheraw, SC 29520 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Thursday, February 17, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Hopewell A.M.E. Church, 30704 County Line Rd., Hemingway, SC 29554 (Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Chesterfield Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Clarendon Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Conway Health Department, 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, SC 29526 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Georgetown Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Hartsville Health Department, 13 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Myrtle Beach Health Department, 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Sumter County Health Department, 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, SC 29150 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Friday, February 18, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556 (Moderna/Pfizer/Pediatric Pfizer)

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

There continues to be a high rate of COVID-19 disease transmission in communities across our state. See CDC’s current recommendations for who should get tested for COVID-19.