Sign Up For Kiwanis Club’s Dixie Youth Baseball Program Is Underway

Sign up for the Kiwanis Club of Dillon’s Dixie Youth Baseball Program is now through March 6th. Ages 4-12 (by May 1) may sign up at Family Sport Center on Main Street in Dillon. Anyone who turns 13 prior to May 1st is not eligible.

Dixie Youth Baseball began in 1953 in South Carolina as Little Boys Baseball and was played here on the playground at East Elementary. Later, it became Dixie Youth Baseball when it was established in 1955. The league officially began when the current field was built in 1959, where the program has continued since.

The Dillon Kiwanis Club was the third franchise organized in south Carolina.

This season will make the Dillon Kiwanis Club will mark the 67th anniversary of Dixie Youth Baseball, Inc.

In 2022, the Major League, ages 11 and 12 will be playing Ozone, which is much more like traditional baseball. Other leagues in the district are making the change so Dillon will be also in order to have teams available to play in the regular season.