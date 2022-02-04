COVID-19 Vaccine Events Set For February 8-10

According to SCDHEC’s Statewide Immunization Online Network (SIMON), 51% of eligible Dillon County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, in comparison to 76% nationally.

In an effort to support local school districts, encourage vaccinations and provide information and resources to Dillon County residents, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) has partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on a vaccination initiative, In It to Win It. Join us in South Carolina’s fight against COVID-19.

WHEN:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Dillon Middle School

1803 Joan Dr

Dillon, SC 29536

NOTE:

Attendees 5-11 can receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees 12+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Attendees 18+ can receive either their first, second or booster dose of the Moderna vaccine.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Are vaccines safe?

Yes. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and have been authorized for protecting public health under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, including clinical trials and studies with young people 5 and older. No vaccine will be released until it has passed the same tough scientific and clinical testing that all vaccines in development are held to. The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization for individuals 12-15 years of age and a pediatric Pfizer vaccines is available for children ages 5-11.

Do I need insurance or ID to get the vaccine?

No. The vaccine is FREE and a provider cannot deny you a vaccine if you don’t have insurance. In addition, you do not need to show an ID or paperwork to prove your age, job or medical condition.

Can you get the vaccine if you are under 18?

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for those who are 5 and older. Children 5 through 11 years old will receive a vaccine denoted with an orange cap of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. It has one-third the dose given to adolescents and adults and children will receive the vaccine with a smaller needle. Individuals 16 and older do not require parental permission to receive the vaccine. Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian for children ages 5-15.