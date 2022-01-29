Two Local Players Chosen For 2022 Palmetto Champions Team

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Football Coaches Association honored 25 players and 10 coaches for their annual 2021 Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team. Two of Dillon County’s players were chosen.

Due to ongoing issues with COVID 19, the annual banquet was canceled again this year.

Dillon High School senior running back Nemo Squire was chosen as the AAA Lower State back. Lake View’s 6″1″, 200- lb. senior Hunter Norton was chosen.

