Graveside services for Troy Horace Price will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the Rowland Cemetery in Rowland, NC directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mr. Price, 83, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at his residence.

Born January 11, 1939, he was the son of the late Wattie Hampton Price, Sr. and Lula Bell Horne Price. He retired from the City of Dillon after 32 years of service as a Street Superintendent, and owned and operated Price’s Tree Service.

Mr. Price was preceded in death by his parents; son, Troy Horace Price; sisters, Brenda Price Britt, and Betty Jean Price Herring, brothers, Wattie Hampton “Sonny” Price, Jr., and Rudolph Kirby.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Maxine Arnette Price of Hamer; son, Jeremy Price of Hamer; special great-nieces, Ally & Maddie Arnette.

DUE TO COVID-19, THERE WILL BE NO VISITATION AT THE HOME.

