Sheriff’s Office Busts Theft Ring



The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people that investigators say are part of a theft ring and recovered numerous items.

The thefts occurred in November and December 2021 in the areas of Shiloh Court, Squires Drive, Belin Court, Dothan Road, Highway 41, Lucky Run, Doe Trail, Bay Catfish Road, and Harllee’s Bridge Road.

Detective Allan Rogers said that the investigation has taken officers around the region and into North Carolina. The Sheriff’s Office thanks the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion City Police Department, and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Several items were recovered including a Kawasaki Mule 2510, Kubota Sidekick 850, Kawasaki Brute Force 750, Suzuki 800 Motorcycle, 1994 Ford Ranger, 2003 Nissan Frontier, 1988 Cadillac Deville, a church van, four utility trailers, one car trailer, two boat batteries, a John Deere tractor with a front-end loader, a 2006 Yamaha YZ250F Dirtbike, and a Zero Turn mower.

The following people were charged:



—Jason Lynn Parker of Dillon, Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (nine counts); Petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less (four counts); malicious injury to personal property, value $2,000 or less (four counts); burglary (non-violent) second degree (three counts); vehicle/poss., conceal, sell, or dispose of stolen vehicles, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (four counts); larceny of bicycles, value less than $2,000 (one count); and larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where lubricant is stored (one count).—Brian Austin Blackmon of Latta, Accessory after the fact of Felony F (three counts); Accessory before the fact to a felony, general provision (one count); malicious injury to personal property, value $2,000 or less (three counts); Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (six counts); Petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less (four counts); vehicle/poss., conceal, sell, or dispose of stolen vehicles, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (three counts); burglary (non-violent) second degree (two counts); larceny of bicycles, value less than $2,000 (one count); nd larceny/breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where lubricant is stored (one count).—Christopher Joseph Caulder of Dillon, Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (two counts); Petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less (one count); and malicious injury to personal property, value $2,000 or less (one count).—Christy Lynn Small of Latta, Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (two counts); Petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less (one count); and malicious injury to personal property, value $2,000 or less (one count).—Justin Tyler Blackmon of Dillon, Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 (two counts); Petit or simple larceny, $2,000 or less (one count); and malicious injury to personal property, value $2,000 or less (one count).—Tabatha Dawn Lewellen of Hamer, trespassing (one count).Detective Rogers said anyone who thinks they may have bought stolen items from the suspects, should call him at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.