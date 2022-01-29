WALLACE, SC—Mr. Marion Herbert “Cotton” Gray passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his residence. He was 92 years old.

Born in Marlboro County on January 25, 1929, he was a son of the late Charlie and Pearl English Gray. Mr. Marion worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator and served his country honorably by serving in the United States Army. He enjoyed horses and racing cars but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Mr. Marion leaves behind to cherish his memory; wife of 62 years, Mrs. Polly Gray and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents listed above; brothers, Travis & Charles Gray; and sister, Juanita Bristol.

A graveside funeral service took place at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Brownsville Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Benny Cooper. A visitation was held from 2-3:00 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.

On-line condolences may be made at www.bfhbennettsville.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to assist the Gray family.