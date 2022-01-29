Glenn Edwin Jackson departed this earthly existence on January 22, 2022 to be forever in the presence of his Savior. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.



Born January 24, 1946 Glenn was the son of the late James Walter and Bessie Jackson. He spent a wonderful childhood growing up in the Floyd Dale community surrounded by his brothers, sisters, cousins and many family friends. He proudly attended and graduated from Latta schools.

After graduation Glenn enlisted in the National Guard. After his service, he began a long career in the textile industry, working at various mills across North and South Carolina. He eventually became employed at Dillon Yarn where he would work for over 25 years, becoming a department head and making many lifelong friends. After the closure of Dillon Yarn and at an age where he could have retired, Glenn made the decision to keep working, showing that he never lost the work ethic he learned in his childhood.

Glenn was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, having been raised by Godly parents. But, later in life he established a much more important membership, in the Kingdom of God when he gave his heart to The Lord. He was proud to have read The Bible from cover to cover multiple times, and he was always ready to share the good news of Jesus. As a testament to his faithfulness he served in various positions in the leadership of the church including Deacon Chairman and Property Chairman. He also served gladly in innumerable committees where he could be counted on to be a voice of reason.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 32 years Lisa Jackson, his sons James “Jay” Jackson and Christopher Jackson, daughter Stacy Bethea (Reed), granddaughters Grier Bethea and Rynn Bethea, sister Wanda Jackson, Aunt Virginia Jackson, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him deeply.

“Though with great difficulty I am got hither, yet now I do not repent me of all the trouble I have been at to arrive where I am. My sword I give to him that shall succeed me in my pilgrimage and my courage and skill to him that can get it. My marks and scars I carry with me, to be a witness for me that I have fought his battles who now will be my rewarder.”