Mr. Douglas Benton Stanton, Sr., passed away, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at his residence after an illness. He was 79 years old.



Douglas was born in Bennettsville, SC on October 16, 1942, to the late Ebby Benton and Nannie Lou Currin Stanton. He was a long-time member of Thomas Memorial Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher, and later was a member at Salem Baptist Church. He was a member of The United States National Guard. A graduate of Maxton High School and he attended Pembroke State College. He was a member of the American Legion. He was an insurance agent with Farm Bureau and Liberty Life Insurance, and later the owner/operator of Stanton Antiques. He loved to go to Auctions, his dogs, Caleb and Jacob, spending time with family, especially taking his grandchildren on adventures.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory; wife, Vickie Fields Stanton; sons, Douglas Stanton, Jr. (Jackie) and Eric Stanton (Theresa); brother, Phillip Archer Stanton (Terry); sister, Gloria McLean; grandchildren, Melode Dugger (Michael), Mitchell Stanton, Logan Inman, and London Brianna Stanton.

He was preceded in death by his parents listed above and sister, Shirley Hodge.

A funeral service will be held 2pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Salem Baptist Church, with burial at Sunset Memorial Park. A visitation will be he from 1-2 pm just prior to the service at the church.

