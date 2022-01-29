Applications Being Accepted For Williams And Mays Scholarships

Magnolia T. Williams and the (Ret Sgt. Major) Ulysses W. Mays Scholarship Applications are now available in the Dillon High School Guidance Office.

The Magnolia T. Williams Scholarship will award two $1,000 Scholarships, and the Ulysses W. Mays Scholarship will award a $1,000 Scholarship to deserving 2022 Dillon High School Graduates.

The Magnolia T. Williams Scholarship can be received by e-mail ([email protected] aol.com) and Ulysses W. Mays Scholarship by e-mail ([email protected] aol.com). Deadlines for both applications are April 15, 2022.

For additional information contact Magnolia T. Williams and Joey L. Williams at the above e-mail addresses.